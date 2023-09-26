Sanjay Gandhi Hospital licence suspension: Congress ‘crying’ over loss of profits, says Irani

Smriti Irani attacked the Congress over the suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Amethi, saying instead of supporting the deceased woman's family, the party was "crying" over loss of its profits.

By PTI Published Date - 05:44 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Lucknow: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Amethi, saying instead of supporting the deceased woman’s family, the party was “crying” over loss of its profits.

“A woman dies because of hospital arrangements. Instead of supporting the family of the deceased woman and taking any action against those who killed a patient, the Congress is crying over the loss of its profits. Is the life of an ordinary citizen of Amethi worth nothing?” Irani said.

The hospital’s licence was suspended and it was sealed following the death of a woman patient who was admitted there for a minor operation on September 14. Her husband alleged that she was given an overdose of anaesthesia, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death.

The issue of licence suspension has taken a political turn and has also become a topic of discussion in Amethi with patients facing problems due to lack of medical facilities in the district.

The hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Delhi. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of this trust, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are its members.

Irani had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the constituency.