BJP alleges anarchy, political reprisals in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Visakhapatnam: State BJP president D. Purandeswari has alleged that the state was witnessing anarchy and political reprisals. Addressing the BJP social media activists wing along with union Minister Smriti Irani and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao here on Sunday, she also alleged that the Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath was supressing facts and speaking lies to give a rosy picture of the state financial position.

“He tried to hide the facts such as sale of government assets, and diversion of provident fund amount of state government employees and other aspects. The government is playing with the health of people by supplying cheap liquor. There is no development in the state and no industries came forward to set up their units or invest here,” she said.