UP: Sanjay Gandhi Hospital decides to move court against suspension of licence

The issue of licence suspension has taken a political turn and also become a topic of discussion in Amethi with the patients facing problems due to lack of medical facilities in the district

By PTI Published Date - 01:13 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Amethi: The management of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi has decided to move court against the suspension of its licence following the death of a woman due to alleged negligence in treatment.

“We had full confidence and belief that the administration will reconsider its decision and permission will be given to restart the hospital in public interest, but now it seems that the court is the only way left, we will soon go to the court, from where lakhs of people of Amethi along with the hospital will definitely get justice, everyone is confident of this,” Awadhesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, said on Saturday.

The issue of licence suspension has taken a political turn and also become a topic of discussion in Amethi with the patients facing problems due to lack of medical facilities in the district.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Delhi. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of this trust, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are its members.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid by former prime minister Indira Gandhi on September 1, 1982, while in 1986, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi dedicated it to Amethi.

The 350-bed hospital has four operation theatres equipped with ventilators and modern machines, ICU with ventilator, ICU, dialysis facility, emergency and other medical facilities. Indira Gandhi Eye Hospital, Indira Gandhi College of Nursing, Indira Gandhi Para Medical College also operate on its premises spread over 60 acres.

The recent controversy began after the death of a patient, Divya Shukla of Ram Shahpur, Amethi, who was admitted for a minor operation on September 14. Divya’s husband Anuj Shukla claimed that his wife was given an overdose of anesthesia, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death. An FIR was also registered in this matter.

After Divya’s death, the health department suspended the registration of the hospital and sealed it. Following the development, the Congress also submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate.

Former MLC Deepak Singh accused Union Minister Smriti Irani of closing the hospital as part of a conspiracy. Sonia Gandhi’s representative Kishori Lal Sharma, who came to Amethi, also targeted the BJP without taking any name.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, requesting him to reconsider the decision and termed suspending the hospital’s licence as an “unjust” action.

An employee of the hospital said more than 400 people work in the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and they are facing a crisis of livelihood.

“What’s more, the business of those who used to earn their living by running medical stores, hotels, tea shops, grocery shops etc has come to a standstill. Hundreds of auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other modes of transport plying on different routes to the hospital have stopped. Apart from the crisis of their livelihood, they are also facing the problem of how they will pay their loan installments,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Munshiganj’s businessman Sandeep Dubey said that due to the closure of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, more than 350 traders and several street vendors in the area have had a big impact and their businesses have come to a standstill and there is a livelihood crisis.

Anupam Pandey, a resident of Gauriganj, said there is a lot of anger among the people of Amethi due to the closure of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

“Not just the hospital employees, but the issue has also angered small and big traders nearby. Even today, patients unaware of the incident are coming from far away places for treatment and are returning disappointed. Patients awaiting surgery have to go to Lucknow due to lack of facilities in the district,” Pandey said.

Advocate Manish Pathak said there is not even a single hospital at the district level which has all the facilities like the one at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. “There is no such hospital even near Amethi district where one can get good treatment”.

