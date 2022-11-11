| Cv Anand Off To Winning Start At 11th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

CV Anand off to winning start at 11th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

CV Anand defeated Prakash 8-4 in the first round match of the 40 age category at the 11th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament CV Anand defeated Prakash 8-4 in the first round match of the 40 age category at the 11th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: CV Anand defeated Prakash 8-4 in the first round match of the 40 age category at the 11th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament All India Masters, at the Secunderabad Club on Friday.

Naveen Kannan defeated Sumeet 8-3 in another match of the same category.

Also Read CBIT team triumphs at Osmania University inter-college tennis tournament

Results: Singles: 30 singles: Raja bt Jahangir 8-0; Soumya Naidu bt Gourav Deep 8-5; Vijayanand w/o Satish; Vijay Verma bt Sashikanth 8-1;

40 : CV Anand bt Prakash 8-4; Naveen Kannan bt Sumeet 8-3;

50 : Waheed bt Vimal Kumar 8-2; Bose Kiran bt Srikanth 8-1;

60 : Ravikumar bt Venugopal 8-4; Rajagopalan bt Somasekhar 8-6;

70 : Gajapathy bt Hanumanthrao 8-1; Sai Rambabu bt Syam Dalvi 8-0.