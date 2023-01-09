Sankranti theme décor at Nexus Hyderabad Mall

On the occasion of Sankranti, the mall will also have a special sale where top brands will offer upto 50 percent discount. The sale is live and will go on till January 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:58 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the upcoming Sankranti festival, the Nexus Hyderabad Mall has set-up a Sankranti theme décor at the mall.

The central atrium is being decked up with beautiful Kite hangings each flaunting a confluence of floral decoration and golden chrome border and bows. A magnificent mandala inspired Golden Mirror set up with Mandala design laser cut in golden chrome finish with pink, orange and yellow flowers filled in the patterns will be installed at the atrium to complete this bespoke decoration, a press release from the Mall said.

