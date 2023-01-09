Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust to organise innovative ‘Selfie with Rangoli’ competition

Dr. GSR Charitable Trust has come up with an innovative competition ‘Selfie with Rangoli’ marking Sankranti festival offering gold and silver coins as prizes to winners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao

Kothagudem: This Sankranti, the harvest festival, women and girls in the district can reap rich harvest with their creativity in drawing rangoli patterns. Dr. GSR Charitable Trust has come up with an innovative competition ‘Selfie with Rangoli’ marking Sankranti festival, which Telugu people celebrate with joy and that turns villages colourful, offering gold and silver coins as prizes to winners.

The trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao in a statement here on Monday said that in order to add festive charm to every home in villages and towns the trust is organising the competition. It also aims to pass on cultural traditions to future generations and to educate the youth about Sankranti.

What the women and girls have to do is to take a selfie photo or a short video with rangoli (muggulu) patterns they will be drawing in front of their houses on January 13, 14 and 15. The photos and videos have to be sent to the mobile numbers: 9504006999, 9000086767 and 9000037676 giving their names, village and mandal names, he said.

The first ten winners will be given a prize of one gram gold coin each while 50 others will get a 10 gram silver coin each. There will be a hundred consolation prizes as well. The prizes will be given on Jan 26 marking Republic Day celebrations at Srinagar Colony in Kothagudem. Dr. Srinivas Rao appealed to the women and girls in the district to participate in the competition on a large scale and make it a success.