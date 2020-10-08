Saregama ‘Carvaan Mini Kids’ comes with rhymes, bedtime stories

The rhymes mode has more than 80 classic English and Hindi rhymes like Humpty Dumpty, Mary had a Little Lamb, Ringa Ringa Roses, Jack & Jill, Twinkle Twinkle and many more.

Mumbai: Saregama on Thursday launched ‘Carvaan Mini Kids’, a Bluetooth speaker designed for kids aged between 2-10 years with rhymes, stories and more for Rs 2,990.

Carvaan Mini Kids has dedicated modes for rhymes, stories, learning and mantras for quick and easy selection by the kids themselves.

The rhymes mode has more than 80 classic English and Hindi rhymes like Humpty Dumpty, Mary had a Little Lamb, Ringa Ringa Roses, Jack & Jill, Twinkle Twinkle and many more.

The stories mode allows the child to enter the world of unending imagination with over 300 stories in English and Hindi like Panchtantra, Akbar & Birbal, Fairy Tales, Mythology, Lord Ganesha to choose from.

“While Carvaan is a gift from grown-up kids to their parents and grandparents, Carvaan Mini Kids is the perfect gift from grandparents and parents to their kids,” Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said in a statement.

It comes loaded with additional features like Bluetooth, USB, Aux-In/ Out, has a long-lasting battery of up to six hours and can be charged with any android charger.

The device also has a special loop feature which allows the kids to play their favourite audio in a repeat mode. It comes with a six-months warranty, the company said.

The device doesn’t need the Internet to play and there are no ad breaks to interrupt the child’s listening or learning experience.

It can also be used by the kids as their personal Bluetooth speaker to play their own music or any other collection on phone or tablet.