Sarkaar 2 and Telugu Indian Idol will have Adivi and Shobitha as special guests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:46 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: OTT platforms have given countless stories and shows that keep us entertained.

aha, a 100% local entertainment platform which has come up with shows like Telugu Indian Idol and Sarkaar 2, is all set to engage the audience with ‘Major’ team that includes Adivi Shesh, Shobitha Dhulipala among others.

Sarkaar 2, hosted by the anchor Pradeep Machiraju, will have Adivi Shesh, Shobitha Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sashi Kiran Tikka.

In the Saturday episode of Telugu Indian Idol this week, Adivi Shesh and Shobitha Dhulipala will participate. The world’s biggest singing reality show hosted by Sree Ram Chandra and judged by Kartheek, Nithya Menon and Thaman has already won the hearts of the netizens and Telugu people across the globe. Fans of Adivi Shesh will also get to witness him crooning with Vagdevi while requesting Vaishnavi to dance with him. Tune into Sarkaar on 27th May at 6 PM and Telugu Indian Idol at 9 PM on aha