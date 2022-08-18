Sarvai Papanna birthday celebrated on grand scale in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Cultural Council Chairman Rasamai Balkishan paying tributes to Sadar Sarvai Papanna in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: The 372nd birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Public representatives, government officials and other sections of the people paid rich tributes to Sarvai Papanna by garlanding his statues and portraits. As the state government has officially organized the birthday of Sarvai Papanna, all collectorates celebrated the event in their respective offices.

Karimnagar District Gouda Sangham took out the bike rally from Markfed grounds to NTR statues from where they took out a procession along with Oggu Dolu, Bonalu and other folk arts to Sarvai Papanna’s statue located at Alugunur bridge in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam. Later, they paid rich tributes to Sarvai Papanna by garlanding his state near Alugunur.

Manakondur MLA and Cultural Council Chairman, Rasamai Balkishan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector GV Shyamprasa Lal, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, former MLA Koduri Satyanarayana Goud were among prominent persons who paid tributes to Sarvai Papanna.

Earlier, Collector RV Karnan along with Mayor Sunil Rao and others celebrated the birth anniversary of Sarvai Papanna at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao informed to install the statue of Sarvai Papanna, who fought against oppression and social evils. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar would install the statue by the next birthday of Papanna, he assured.

Collector felt happy celebrating the birth anniversary of Sarvai Papanna on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence. Sarvail Papanna, who started his life as an ordinary person, developed as a great person and became a role model.

Recollecting Sarvai Papanna’s struggle against Zamindari system and sacrifices, he emphasized the need to remember the services of the late hero. Appreciating the state government for celebrating Papanna’s birthday officially, he advised the present generation to go ahead by getting inspiration from Papanna.