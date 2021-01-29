‘Telangana govt for uplift of Goud community’

Ministers Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao who were on their way to Ramavaram village to unveil a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna, stopped by at the manduva and interacted with the toddy tappers who are working there.

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Prohibition and Excise, V Srinivas Goud and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao savoured the fresh tapped toddy at a ‘maduva’ (toddy selling point) at a village in Devaruppula mandal in the district on Friday. The Ministers, who were on their way to Ramavaram village in Kodakandla mandal to unveil a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna, stopped by at the manduva and interacted with the toddy tappers working there. “The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working for the upliftment of the toddy-tapper (Goud) community in the State,” they added.

Speaking after unveiling the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna, Srinivas Goud said Papanna, who was a contemporary of Chatrapathi Sivaji, was a ‘Telangana hero’. “Papanna strove to uphold the self-respect of the people of Telangana. He was the first leader to stop the Mughal expansion in Telangana. Papanna is a symbol of self-respect not only for the Goud community but also for the entire Telangana people,” he added. The Ministers said that the government had embarked a project to protect the forts built by Saravai Papanna. State BC Association president Jajula Srinivas Goud, local community representatives and others attended the programme.

