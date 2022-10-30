Telangana: Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s birth, death anniversaries to be official celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: The State government will from now on observe the birth and death anniversaries of Sardar Sarvai Papanna as State functions.

In an order issued here, the BC Welfare department was directed to celebrate the Jayanthi of Sardar Sarvai Papanna on August 18 and his Vardhanti on April 2 as State functions every year.

Sardar Papanna was considered a Robin Hood-like figure for several downtrodden sections in the 17th century, with his heroic exploits against the Mughals, especially Aurangzeb being part of folklore in Telangana.