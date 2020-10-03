Sarvodaya showcases archives, skits on Gandhi Jayanthi

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana and AP chapter of Sarvodaya International Trust celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi by digging into their archives and doing an online presentation of five skits to students virtually connected under the Telangana Minorities Education Residential Schools.

Addressing over 400 students, AK Khan, former police chief, echoed the Gandhian message of health and moral character. The need to live in hygienic atmosphere and have sufficient physical activity is an essential part of good living, he said, and canvassed against consumption of junk food. The need for moral character, he said, stems from being honest and added that practising what one says and being of help even at the domestic levels are steps in the direction of self-reliance.

The programme anchored by senior lawyer L Ravichander had plays from the archives of the Trust presented by students of St Ann’s High School Petbasheerabad, Little Flower High School Abids, Pragathi High School Pragathi Nagar, Gitanjali Senior School and Rama Devi Public School and songs in Urdu by students of Safdariya Girls High School, a bhajan by Sairam Borra and a hymn rendered by former police officer Aruna Bahuguna.

