Sathvik, Bavasamavart impress at Telangana Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Winners and runners-up with their torphies.

Hyderabad: Aerramalla Bavasamavart, Sathvik Gulakaram bagged top honours in the U-10 and U-8 categories respectively of the Telangana Chess Academy U-8, U-10, U-14, U-16, U-25 Chess Tournament held at the Telangana Chess Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Results:

U-8: 1 Sathvik Gulakaram, 2 Aadhyan Kukudala, 3 Jatin Sai Vuppala;

U-10: 1 Aerramalla Bavasamavart, 2 Palutla Suhas, 3 J L Sathvik;

U-14: 1 Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni, 2 Abhinav Gandham, 3 Nandyala Sri Rithik Reddy;

U-16: 1 S Bhargava Sai, 2 Lasya Pallagani, 3 Asma Maryam Begum;

U-25: 1 Bipin Raj S, 2 Abhiram Sai V, 3 Dudyala Anji.