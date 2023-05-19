SATS conducting unique summer camp for children in Hyderabad

By varun keval Published Date - 06:20 AM, Fri - 19 May 23

The Water Sports Training facility at Hussain Sagar has the required equipment for children such as kayaks, canoes, paddles, sticks (for practising on the ground), life jackets and knee pads needed for training.

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year again when students enjoy their extended holidays from school and indulge themselves in recreational activities. While some go on a family vacation with their parents, a few take part in summer camps.

And when we think about summer camps, popular games such as cricket, badminton, boxing and others come to mind, but the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) is conducting a unique summer camp for children in kayaking and canoeing at its Water Sports Training facility at Hussain Sagar.

At first sight, it appears as if school children here are practising stick-fighting, a traditional form of martial arts, but observed closely, one realises they are practising paddling techniques on the ground with sticks. Coach Rama Krishna, who won Bronze in canoeing in the 2003 National Games, said the children were being trained in both kayaking and canoeing.

“Children need to know swimming to take part in these water sports as they tend to flip or tip over while practising in water,” he said.

Various techniques such as paddling, steering, movements, self-surfing, balancing and rescue skills are taught on the ground first to children before they start practising on the boats in the lake.

The facility has the required equipment such as kayaks, canoes, paddles, sticks (for practising on the ground), life jackets, knee pads and other stuff needed for training.

“The major difference between kayaking and canoeing is the paddle used. In kayaking, a double-blade paddle is used to manoeuvre, whereas, in canoeing, a single- blade paddle is used,” pointed out Rama Krishna.

Around 45 school children, including students from the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), are being trained here.

Avanthika, a Class 6 student of Bowenpally TTWREIS, is excited about the training and keen on learning the ropes of kayaking. “We are thankful to the organisers and the coach for this opportunity,” she said. The summer camp is on till May 31 from 6 am to 9 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm.

