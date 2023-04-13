Here’s where you can go kayaking in Telangana

There are a few places in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, where kayaking is taken up and is witnessing a lot of activity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: If you are wondering what exactly kayaking is, all you need to know is that it is a great activity to take up if you are a water baby and would love some respite from the scorching summer heat.

Using a small and narrow boat called a kayak, one moves over water using a paddle. These elongated boats usually carry either one or two people at a time and are considered a great way to spend time at lakes or large ponds.

While this was a known water sport, it became popular in India as its major tourist destination only in the last decade or so. There are a few places in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas also, where kayaking is taken up and is witnessing a lot of activity.

Durgam Cheruvu in the city is one such place. Starting April 13, one can participate in the Sunset Kayaking event when one can row their boats in the evening as the sun dips at this lake. It costs Rs 700.

In addition to that, if you want to learn kayaking professionally, the water school here has an exclusive course. It is open on all days of the week except for Monday.

The Yacht Club at Hussain Sagar also has another option for kayaking in the city.

Kotepally Reservoir in Vikarabad is another beautiful option. This can be coupled with a trip to Ananthagiri Hills as well. The reservoir is open from 10 am to 6 pm and one can rent a kayak here for anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 500.

Laknavaram Lake also has the option to rent a kayak and take a lap of the lake surrounded by serene hills. Some camping groups and locals there give kayaks for rent on an hourly basis. They are usually available in the morning.