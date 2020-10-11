Satta racket busted in Hyderabad

The police recovered Rs. 1.12 lakh cash and four mobile phones from them.

Hyderabad: Two persons who were organizing cricket betting were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Sunday. The police recovered Rs. 1.12 lakh cash and four mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Akash Singh (28) and Vinay Singh (32) of Karwan when they were organizing online cricket betting at the house of Akash at Banjawadi area of Karwan on the ongoing IPL matches. The duo was collecting money from punters and encouraging them to participate in the online betting.

Both the persons along with the property were handed over to Kulsumpura police station for further action.

In another case, the Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team caught one person who was organizing satta betting at Hyderabad railway station. An amount of Rs. 5,220 and one mobile phone was seized from him.

According to the police, the man identified as Vasudev Kishan Golhar (52) of Nampally was collecting satta betting amount from people and disbursing money if their number was listed in the result. The man along with the seized property was handed over to the Nampally police for further action.

