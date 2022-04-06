Satyadev’s fun ride starts with ‘Full Bottle’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:01 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: ‘Full Bottle’, a film to be loaded with fun, fantasy and what not, commenced its journey today on an auspicious note with muhurat.

Starring Satyadev, an actor who is so passionate about doing different films and versatile roles, as protagonist, ‘Full Bottle’ is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji and SD Company. Sarvanth Ram Creations is the production banner of the film.

Talking about the film actor Satyadev says, “Full bottle is a fun film. We have released the concept poster today, which is very unique in various aspects. It reflects the mood of the movie and one must see it to have the feel. The concept of the movie will be new and we are planning to complete the shoot at the earliest.”

The film is written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty. As far as the technical team of ‘Full Bottle’ is concerned, Sujatha Siddharth is the director of photography, editing will be taken care of by Santhosh Kamireddy. Executive producer is Naveen Reddy.

Visual effects are by Tej Dilip, Vamsi Kaka is the publicist, Vishnu Thej Putta is handling digital and Ramana Madhavaram is co-director.