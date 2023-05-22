Saundh Boutique launch in Nexus Mall 2nd Floor at KPHB with a new vibrant Spring Summer 2023 collections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: A luxury everyday-wear label, inspired by the print stories that shape our artistic heritage.

Saundh’s aim is to breathe in the beauty of ancient traditions yet constantly evolve and capture the sensibilities of a global audience. Their collections go beyond seasons and bring out the beauty of modern heritage. They are rooted, evocative and are a feeling of luxury that enthrals the senses. The unique and versatile silhouettes fit every occasion and event.

Hyderabad, a much popular cultural hub, is a perfect union of traditions and modernity. It is only natural that Saundh’s next steps were to open its door in the heart of the Nexus Mall, 2nd Floor KPHB. With the launch of its first-ever Hyderabad store, it is the 26th store for the brand.

Store Franchise Owners Praveen gupta, Jyoti gupta Said one-stop destination for designer womenswear. The store offers a range of kurta sets, tunics, dresses, sarees, lehengas and much more. The contemporary store has a modern-retro approach, keeping in mind the heritage of the city and global brand philosophies.

Contemporary, fierce and larger than life, Saundh’s newest Spring Summer 2023 collection, There She Goes, is an ode to an amalgamation of art and nature, a collection is a reformation of prints and play of patterns.

Inspired from the colours that surround us, this season’s print canvas is truly wild and free. Dipped in quintessential summer shades, the collection is a compilation of bold, vivacious colours adapted into a range of light silhouettes of skirts, tops, dresses, jumpsuits and easy tunic sets and floral sarees.

The forthcoming collection will witness an edit that is suited best for a resort travel vibe, perfect for a summer escape.

With an endeavour to blend indigenous crafts of India with contemporary designs, Saundh, an earthy label, is making dressing up fun yet versatile for the urban woman.