‘Savitribai Phule torchbearer of women’s education in India’

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Nizamabad: Observing the 190th birth anniversary of social reformer and the first female teacher Savitribai Phule, BC Teachers Union and Telangana BC Sangam paid rich tributes to her statues across Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts.

MLC Aakula Lalitha, Nizamabad ZP Chairman D Vittal Rao, Mayor Neethu Kiran, Nizamabad local bodies Additional Collector Latha participated in the programme held in the town hall. Akula Lalitha said that Savithri bhai was a torchbearer for present society as she stressed the importance of women’s education. Later, ZP Chairman felicitated women teachers on the occasion.

