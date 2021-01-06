‘Say cheese’ to this Hyderabadi dentist

A dentist by profession, Dr Namrata Rupani nurtured her passion for photography and made her mark as a professional photographer

Hyderabad: Dentistry and photography are passions miles apart, but Dr Namrata Motihar Rupani is among very few people who have managed to balance both, carrying on as a dentist by profession and nurturing her passion as a photographer.

For the last 18 years, this Delhi-born dentist has made Hyderabad her home and calls herself a true Hyderabadi. Dr Namrata, who is now a successful professional photographer as well, had turned to the camera as a hobby for the first time in 2003 when she was off dentistry briefly due to a health issue. She never looked back.

“I am a self-taught photographer, I found some very good online photography websites that helped me learn and understand photography,” says Dr Namrata, who has documented the construction of the Hyderabad Metro Rail as moments of history. She was hired to capture the construction of multiple metro stations and now has enough frames to hold an exhibition on the same, which she did recently at the Marriott.

“I initially do a recce of areas and I also make a mark from which place to shoot and from where I can get a good view,” she explains her style, adding that she had focused on the metro stations at Uppal, Jubilee Hills Road No 36, Nampally and MJ Market. Dr Namrata has been featured by the Fearless Photographers India, a forum that highlights the work of the best wedding photographers from across the world. She has already shot over 100 weddings, including tennis star Saina Nehwal’s wedding apart from several other international projects in Malaysia and Bahrain.

Combining her passions, Dr Namrata has established an integrated company, Capture Life, on Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills. Three business verticals, a dental clinic, photography services and fine art print services, operate from under the same roof here. In the fine art print business, she provides design and print solutions for various clients across India. In her dental clinic, she has in-house doctors and consultants who come on a case to case basis. The photography team includes four employees and 10-12 freelancers whom she hires based on the project. Dr Namrata recently designed a book of memories ahead of actor Nagarjuna’s 60th birthday.

“His son Naga Chaitanya wanted to gift his father something unique. There is always this question of what do you gift a man who has everything. So we decided to make a book of memories. It is called a slash book with a compilation of 60 years of Nagarjuna’s life in photographs. We got quotes from everyone like directors he’s worked with, his co-actors, family, spouse, children, daughter-in-law, friends and the whole gamut of people who love him and treasure him. I received feedback that he loved it and he ordered a few more copies,” she says.

Apart from regular dental camps, Dr Namrata also organises photography workshops and teaches photographic skills professionally. She has trained more than 800 photography enthusiasts so far.

