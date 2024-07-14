#TeluguPhotoProject calls for CC0 Licensed photo contributions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 05:33 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In an effort to provide unrestricted access to a collection of photos depicting the Telugu states, the Indicwiki initiative at IIIT-Hyderabad has launched the #TeluguPhotoProject. The pilot project aims to bolster content availability for applications in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other advanced technologies.

The project seeks volunteers to capture and submit photos of culture, heritage, artefacts, nature, and everyday objects. These photos should be CC0 (“No Rights Reserved”) licensed, ensuring free access for public domain use. Volunteers can upload their photos via the provided form, including appropriate descriptions and categories.

Radhika Mamidi, Professor at IIIT-Hyderabad and principal investigator at Indicwiki, elaborated on the project’s significance: “There is a scarcity of data related to the Telugu states. There is a notable lack of images depicting villages, tools, and objects, which stymies technological progress. Furthermore, many Telugu Wikipedia pages lack comprehensive information and relevant images, making it difficult for users to access accurate and detailed content. This project aims to bridge these gaps by compiling a vast repository of CC0-licensed photos.”

There are five categories during submissions— nature, society & culture, science, technology & engineering, and others. Anyone can submit any number of photos with appropriate descriptions by August 20th this year. After submitting a photo, one will receive an email confirmation and have the option to edit your responses. To contribute your photos under the public domain and CC0 license, visit the form https://forms.gle/mgxps8d2hApYW48M8