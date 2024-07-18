24HourProject to host photo walk in Hyderabad on July 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 05:33 PM

Hyderabad: Photographers’ community, the 24HourProject, is all set to host one of the largest photo-walks of its kind in the city, on Saturday at Charminar. This year, the project partners with the non-profit “The Work She Does”, focusing on gender equality and self-sustainable programs for women in slum communities in India.

The walk unites emerging and aspiring photojournalists, and visual storytellers from around the world to share real-time images over a span of 24 hours. Regardless of age, skill level, or equipment, participants will be sharing one photo per hour on social media, creating a live documentary of humanity.

Over 200 people from the city are expected to gather at Charminar at 7 am, where they will receive guidance on the project’s theme and instructions. Funds from the event will be used to provide essential skills to women, helping them achieve financial independence and lift their families out of poverty.

With 30 gallery exhibitions in 14 countries since its inception in 2012, the 24HourProject continues to raise awareness of social issues through powerful visual storytelling. This year’s event promises to further its mission, values, and impact, showing the world the strength of human connections and the importance of social change through the lens of a camera.