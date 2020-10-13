SBI Card offers cashback, discounts

The festive offers will run till November 15

By | Published: 8:39 pm

New Delhi: SBI Card on Tuesday said it will offer discounts and cashback across brands. With over 1,000 offers across 2,000 cities, SBI Card endeavors to bring customers a rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases, it said in a release. The festive offers will run till November 15.

SBI Card customers can avail EMI purchase facility at over 1.3 lakh stores, said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card. EMIs at no extra cost is also available on big-ticket items with popular brands in electronics and mobiles, he said.

It has also curated several region-specific and hyperlocal offers. The festive offer covers wide set of categories such as fashion & lifestyle, electronics, mobiles and jewellery and customers can make cashback and discount offers across marquee brands including Amazon, Croma, FirstCry, Grofers, Homecentre, More Hypermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile and Tata Cliq.

SBI Card is also the exclusive credit card partner for Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ online shopping festival. Customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on Flipkart during the offer period, in addition to the deals on the platform, it added.

