SBI donates Platelet Agitator to IRCS Blood Bank in Warangal

BJP leader and MP (Rajya Sabha) Garikapati Mohan Rao donated a biochemistry analyser priced at Rs 6 lakh

Warangal Urban: The blood bank of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Subedari, got new equipment on Friday. While a Platelet Agitator with incubator at a cost of Rs 3.22 lakh was donated by the State Bank of India (SBI) under its Corporate Social Reasonability (CSR), BJP leader and MP (Rajya Sabha) Garikapati Mohan Rao donated a biochemistry analyser priced at Rs 6 lakh. Both the equipments were inaugurated here on Friday.

Deputy General Manager, SBI, R Natarajan, Regional Manager, SBI, M Ramesh, IRCS, Warangal Urban branch president Dr Pesaru Vijayachander Reddy, IRCS State managing committee member EV Srinivas Rao and others attended the event.

