SBI Hyderabad distributes ration kits to flood-hit families

Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle chief general manager Om Prakash Mishra distributed dry ration kits to flood-affected residents as part of corporate social responsibility. In phase-I, the bank identified Moosarambagh, which is one of the worst-affected areas with 200 families comprising residents from Ajay huts, Vaddera huts and Teegalaguda huts inhabited by migrant workers.

The residents of Teegalaguda huts have lost their homes and have been temporarily provided shelter and food arrangements at Swamy Vivekananda Centenary School, Moosarambagh. Mishra visited the school and distributed ration kits, a press release said. Mishra said State Bank of India being the largest bank in Telangana and also the lead bank in the district has been proactively taking the lead role in discharging social responsibilities.

