SBI launches Utsav fixed deposit scheme on account of 75th Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:58 AM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence day, the State Bank of India (SBI), introduced a unique term deposit programme called ‘Utsav Deposit’. This fixed deposit scheme has higher interest rates and is only available for a limited time.

SBI took to twitter to announce the news. It wrote “Let your finances do the hard work for you. Introducing ‘Utsav’ Deposit with higher interest rates on your Fixed Deposits.!”

#SBI #UtsavDeposit #FixedDeposits #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/seMdVaOz0e — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 14, 2022

Through this scheme, SBI is offering an interest rate of 6.10 per cent per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure of 1000 days. In addition, senior citizens will be eligible to get an additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent over and above the regular rate. These rates are effective as of August 15th, and the scheme is valid for a period of 75 days.