SBTET to hold TS POLYCET-2023 on May 17

POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma courses in engineering and non- engineering/technology offered at polytechnic institutions

Published Date - 09:07 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will hold the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 for admissions into different diploma courses for the academic year 2023-24 on May 17.

Towards this, the Board on Tuesday issued a notification inviting applications from candidates who passed the SSC Public Examinations or its equivalent earlier or appearing for the same in 2023.

Online registration for the entrance test will commence on January 16 and the last date to submit applications without a late fee is April 24.

With a late fee of Rs.100, applications can be submitted up to April 25. The results will be declared after 10 days into completion of the test.

For notification and application, visit the website https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Queries can be clarified on call 040-23222192 or email at polycette@telangana.gov.in.

The POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma courses in engineering and non- engineering/technology offered at polytechnic institutions in the State.

The test scores are also used for admissions into diploma courses offered by PJTSAU, SKLTSHU and PVNRTVU.