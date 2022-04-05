SC Development dept to provide residential coaching to youth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: The Scheduled Caste Development department is providing pre-examination residential coaching to the Scheduled Caste eligible youth for police sub-inspector and constable selections.

A total of 3,300 SC youth with around 100 candidates from each district will be trained through classroom coaching and physical events training. The coaching will be provided involving the police department for two months, according to a press release.

Interested candidates can apply online on the website http://tsstudycircle.co.in/ from April 7 to 12. Candidates will be selected based on the marks in the qualifying exam. The classes will commence from April 18.

