SC verdict on same-sex marriage upsets Dutee Chand’s plans to marry partner Monalisa

Dutee, who had become the first Indian athlete to come out as gay in 2019, expressed that the verdict has upset her plans of getting married to her partner Monalisa.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand with her partner Monalisa.

Hyderabad: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has voiced her disappointment over the Supreme Court’s Tuesday verdict on legal recognition for same-sex marriages in India.

According to a report on Times of India, Dutee said “I plan to marry my partner Monalisa. But the decision of the apex court has upset all my plans. I have been living with Monalisa for five years. We are happy together and as adults, we have every right to make our own decisions. We hope Parliament passes a law allowing same-sex marriages”

Meanwhile, Dutee’s family, which is opposed to her relationship with another woman, welcomed the SC verdict. Chand, who is openly gay, has been in a relationship with Monalisa for some time now with the couple actively posting pictures of themselves together.