Hyderabad: Food delivery boy, two others injured in attack by gang

By IANS Updated On - 01:56 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested five persons in connection with an attack at a hotel in which a food delivery boy and two others were critically injured.

Irked over the delay in food delivery, a customer had allegedly assaulted the employee of a food delivery app in front of a hotel in Masab Tank under the limits of Humayun Nagar police station on Monday night. When the victim ran towards the hotel to save himself, the accused chased him and also called others there.

About 10-15 people gathered there and attacked the food delivery boy. He then ran into the kitchen to escape the attack but the gang chased him. The hotel staff tried to intervene and in the melee, boiling oil fell on the food delivery boy and two hotel employees. They sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The condition of food delivery boy Ilyas and the hotel employees Sonu and Sajjan is stated to be critical.

A police official who was passing through the area noticed the commotion and alerted Humayun Nagar police station.

Police said they have arrested five persons including the main accused and his three sons. Efforts were on to identify and arrest others involved in the attack.