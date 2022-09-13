Swiggy delivery boy helps Chennai couple contact their son in Secunderabad; netizens applaud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Representational Image) Kannan described how his mother, who lives in Bengaluru, helped an elderly couple in Chennai get in touch with their son, who stays in Secunderabad, with the help of the Swiggy delivery executive.

Hyderabad: An act of little kindness is all that is needed when in chaos. In a series of tweets, Twitter user Saikiran Kannan describes one such experience of how a Swiggy delivery person helped an elderly couple from another city, and the story is winning the hearts of the netizens.

Kannan described how his mother, who lives in Bengaluru, helped an elderly couple in Chennai get in touch with their son, who stays in Secunderabad, with the help of the Swiggy delivery executive.

According to Kannan, his mother, a distant relative of the elderly couple, was concerned about their son when she learned that he had stopped returning phone calls and was living alone. “Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with @SwiggyInstamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. A police complaint was the next option,” the tweet read.

Last night, a distant relative of my mother (an old couple) notified her of not being able to reach their son (Let us call him Mr. X) who lives alone in Secunderabad. Mr. X was not answering his phone for the past few days. The old couple shared his house address. — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) September 12, 2022

He went on to say that the delivery guy had difficulty finding the house initially and was asked to retain the order for himself. When Kannan’s mother contacted him after confirming the correct address, Kannan said that he was kind enough to go to the new location to deliver the items.

However, it turned out that the couple’s son had been in an accident a few days ago and was under heavy medication. He didn’t want his parents to be worried, and thus have been avoiding their calls.

The man called his parents soon after to narrate the whole incident. Kannan also said that his mother transferred some amount in the executive’s GPay account for his efforts.

Here are a few reactions from the Twitterati:

Humanity still prevails in the society https://t.co/Hef1MYNHIN — Rhythm Kataria (@rhythmkataria99) September 13, 2022

Brilliant. Great presence of mind. https://t.co/uliBap7NNG — Abhinav Sekhri (@CAAbhinavSekhri) September 13, 2022

What a beautiful example of innovative minds leveraging new technologies to remotely know welfare of a person in a most efficient, effective and expeditious manner in least possible time. I salute your mother and her friends for achieving a near impossible by sheer persistence 🙏🏻 — Nitin Kulkarni (@nitienk) September 12, 2022