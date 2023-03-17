SCB, 56 other cantonment board elections in India cancelled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Along with the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), elections to 56 other cantonment boards in the country, have been cancelled. The SCB elections were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued a notification rescinding the earlier notification issued on February 17.

The MoD notification by Joint Secretary, Rakesh Mittal, on March 17 read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the Cantonments Act, 2006 (41 of 2006) read with section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 (10 of 1897), the Central Government hereby rescinds the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Defence number S.R.O. 3(E), dated the 17th February, 2023, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, section 4, dated the 17th February, 2023, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such rescission.”

