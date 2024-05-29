SCCL building residential quarters without permission in Kothagudem

After the tenders called for the construction of quarters, in last January the SCCL management entered into an agreement with the contracting agency and works are expected to complete in December this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has allegedly taken up construction of residential quarters at different places in Kothagudem and corporate areas without prior permission from authorities concerned. The quarters are being constructed opposite millennium quarters, Writer basthi and other areas with an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore.

However construction of nearly 643 quarters commenced even before the required permissions were given by municipal officials.

There have been incidents in Kothagudem Municipality where notices have been given to people when they carry out building constructions without permission and they have been demolished. But no such steps have been taken with regard to the SCCL quarters.

It has become a topic of discussion in the town that the SCCL management, which is supposed to be exemplary in following government rules, is proceeding with construction work without permissions.

The works are at different levels of progress. When contacted Kothagudem municipal commissioner Seshanjaneya Swamy told Telangana Today that permission for the quarters construction work is not yet granted.

The SCCL management applied for the permission but due to some technicalities the permission has not been granted.

The SCCL is building the quarters on land leased to the company by the government. But the TS-bPASS is not accepting the lease documents to grant permission.

A letter was written to the municipal administration department in this regard. Construction should not be undertaken without permission and the matter would be looked into, he added.