SCCL will be sold to Adani if Congress, BJP come to power, says KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said SCCL would certainly be sold to Adani if any of the two parties were voted to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 04:18 PM

Mancherial: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would be sold out to industrialist Gautam Adani if the Congress or the BJP came to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering while campaigning for BRS candidate for Peddapalli, Koppula Eshwar, in Chennur on Saturday, Rama Rao said SCCL would certainly be sold to Adani if any of the two parties were voted to power. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had executed an agreement with regard to the sale in Switzerland with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Only BRS could prevent privatisation of the SCCL if 12 candidates of the party won in polls, he said.

The Congress managed to win the mandate by making false promises at the time of Assembly polls. None of the promises were realised in the last five months. He asked voters to think before casting votes and said the BRS could command politics of the state if a dozen nominees of the party were elected. He advised them to teach a lesson to the Congress for failing to fulfill its poll promises. He flayed local MLA Dr Vivek for scrapping the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme and other proposed developmental projects.

He also criticised Modi’s role in the inflation of LPG and other essential commodities.

He dared to resign to the post if he was proved wrong after polls. Modi is a costly Prime Minister, not a dear PM, he said, adding that the job of consecration of deities was done by vedic scholars, seers and religious organisations, not by public representatives.