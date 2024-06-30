SCCL CMD awarded ‘Tree Man of Telangana’ title

The award was presented at Green Maple Foundation-2024 awards ceremony held in the city on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 05:50 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has been awarded the title of “Tree Man of Telangana” by the Green Maple Foundation in recognition of his having planted more than 18,000 saplings and created 35 mini-forests in 6 districts of Telangana, besides turning Singareni into an environmental welfare organization.

The award was presented at Green Maple Foundation-2024 awards ceremony held in the city on Saturday night. Every year, Green Maple presents such incentive awards to prominent public sector and private sector companies and influential people who are working towards environmental protection in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Balram said his company had been undertaking many programmes for the protection of the environment and planted more than 6 crore saplings across Singareni.

“My aim is to plant 2,000 samplings this year, taking the total to 20,000. Singareni is planning to plant about 40 lakh saplings this year,” he said.The environmental syllabus was being taught in Singareni schools so as to inculcate the spirit of environmentalism in children from a young age, he said.