Singareni bags ‘Global Rainbow’ award

Singareni Collieries Company Limited received the award for the best Geo Mine Tech at the National Technology Day event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday received the ‘Global Rainbow’ award for the best Geo Mine Tech at the National Technology Day event held in Bhubaneswar. Company Director( Finance) N Balaram too was presented with the Best Director, Corporate Management and Innovative Leadership Excellence Award on the occasion.

Odisha Minister for Environment and Forest Pradip Kumar Amat presented the awards. Singareni has been presented with the ‘Golden Rainbow’ award for its remarkable progress in all its sectors.

Balaram was presented with the ‘Best Director, Corporate Management and Innovative Leadership Excellence’ award in recognition of his services in the environment and forest departments and the actions of knowing and solving the problems of the workers through an innovative process like ‘Grievance Day’. Balaram had planted 15,000 saplings in nine areas of Singareni and received many awards.