SCCL releases notification for 372 jobs

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday released a notification for 372 jobs in the first phase. Notifications for the remaining posts will be released in a phased manner.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said candidates would be selected on the basis of written test. The SCCL has invited applications for seven types of jobs – fitter, electrician, welder, turner machinist, motor mechanic and foundryman/moulder trainees and junior staff nurse (women) for 372 posts.

Of these, 305 posts will be for locals from the erstwhile four districts – Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal. Candidates from other parts of the State are eligible for the 67 posts which have been allotted as unreserved.

Eligibility for these jobs, education qualification, salary details, fee payment and other details are available on SCCL website: www.scclmines.com in the home page ‘careers’ link. Eligible candidates have to submit their applications online through career link in Singareni website from 3 pm on January 22 till 5 p.m. on February 4.

All certificates (soft copies) have to be uploaded online along with the application. A fee of Rs.200 has to be paid through SBI link at the time of uploading applications online. The recruitment department informed that the age limit was 30 years for all the jobs while SC/ST and BC candidates will have a relaxation of five years.

Age limit and exam fees do not apply for internal candidates, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .