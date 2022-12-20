SCCL signs MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation for coal purchase from Naini block

Damodar Valley Corporation, a leading thermal power producer from Jharkhand, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to purchase 43 lakh tonnes of coal per annum from the Singareni Naini coal block.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) General Manager K Satyanarayana and Damodar Valley Corporation Executive Director (Energy Department) Taru Santh Kumar signed the agreement in the presence of Executive Director (Coal Momentum) J Alvin, at Singareni Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Suryanarayana said NTPC thermal plants in various States and Genco in Tamil Nadu were showing interest in purchasing coal from Naini coal block and that they would soon sign a coal supply agreement with them as well. With coal production at the Naini coal block of the SCCL soon to begin, the thermal power plants of many States were coming forward to purchase coal from the company, he said.

He said that under the guidance of Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar, the company was successfully supplying coal on time to thermal power stations of Telangana as well as other States. SCCL DGMs NV Rajasekhara Rao, Tadaboina Srinivas and Sattu Sanjay were present.

Naini Coal Mine is a 10 million-tonnes-per-annum opencast mine operated by Singareni Collieries, in Angul district of Odisha. The total mining area lease for the project is 912.79 hectares, including 783 hectares of forest land (643 hectares of which is reserve forest). As for project approvals, the coal block received its environmental clearance in October 2021, while the stage-I forest clearance was granted just prior to this in July 2021. As of August 2022, the stage-II forest clearance is still pending.

Mine Details:

Operator: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)

Owner: Coal India

Location: Angul District, Odisha State

Capacity: 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa)

Total Reserves: 455.18 million tonnes

Mineable Reserves: 340.78 million tonnes

Coal Type: (Thermal)

Mine Size: 9.12 km2

Mine Type: Surface