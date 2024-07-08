| Sccl To Put Up Fences Around Its Vacant Lands To Prevent Encroachment

The decision has been taken in the wake of attempts by land grabbers to encroach upon the company lands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 08:01 PM

Kothagudem: SCCL officials have planned to put up fences around the vacant company lands at different locations in Kothagudem to protect them from encroachments.

The decision has been taken in the wake of attempts by land grabbers to encroach upon the company lands. Residential quarters which reached dilapidated state have been razed, as the vacant lands remained unprotected at many places and often were encroached.

The SCCL estate and Security and Protection Corps (S&PC) personnel have identified as many as 36 vacant and encroached lands worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Kothagudem municipality, Chunchupally and Laxmidevipally mandals. The extent of such lands was around 5000 square feet.

The leaders of trade unions and political parties were allegedly involved in such land encroachments. In some cases the company workers living in the company’s residential quarters built houses on vacant lands by the side of their quarters.

The company general manager (Civil) T Suryanarayana informed that work tenders would soon be called for erecting fences around the SCCL lands. Legal action would be taken against those who encroach upon the company lands, he warned.