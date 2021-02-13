SCCL to start 14 new mines

By | Published: 12:52 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Friday instructed senior officials to prepare proposals for starting 14 new mines.

At a two-day meeting with directors and officials of all the departments on future plans, he said Singareni was presently producing 65 million tonnes of coal. “It is growing and will produce 67 million tonnes of coal next year and plans have to be in place to achieve production of 100 million tonnes in the next five years,” he said. He suggested that Singareni should also move forward by making strategic future plans keeping in mind the coal needs of the State and the country.

He said the necessary work for getting permissions for 14 new upcoming mines and expansion of four existing mines has to be done collectively by all departments concerned. He explained that Singareni has to increase the quality as well as reduce production cost to keep up with competition in the market.

Explaining changes in the coal market, Sridhar said the working hours of the machinery has to increase to decrease production cost considerably.

At present, various shovels are being used in production for 10 to 14 hours per day and this has to increase to 18 hours. The cost of production in underground mines had reached Rs 9,000 per tonne and it will be more profitable if it comes down, he said.

