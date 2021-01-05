Scholarship applications date extended

All interested students can apply through the website http://scholarships.gov.in

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of applications, both fresh and renewal for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students, National Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has been extended up to January 20.

Likewise, the last date for institutional verification has also been extended up to February 5.

All interested students can apply through the website http://scholarships.gov.in.

A list of provisionally selected candidates (52,740) will be made available on the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education official website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

