School Education dept extends last date for admissions into Telangana State Model Schools

Admissions are done on the basis of the merit secured in the Telangana State Model Schools Admission Test 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The School Education department has extended the last date for payment of fee and submission of online application for admissions into Class VI and vacant seats in Classes VII to X in the Telangana State Model Schools up to February 22.

Admissions are done on the basis of the merit secured in the Telangana State Model Schools Admission Test 2023. So far, 43,498 candidates have applied for the test. There are 100 seats in Class VI in each Model School in the State. For more details, visit the website https://telanganams.cgg.gov.in/.