School Headmaster suspended in Nizamabad

On Thursday, DEO Durga Prasad issued the suspension orders on the basis of a complaint filed by Oakridge school correspondent K Lavanya

Nizamabad: Nizamabad DEO NV Durga Prasad suspended Barkatpura UPS school headmaster, according to the orders of Nizamabad Collector for sexually and mentally harassing private school correspondent and demanding money.

On Thursday, DEO Durga Prasad issued the suspension orders on the basis of a complaint filed by Oakridge school correspondent K Lavanya, and also the representation of various student organisations, inquiry report of Nizamabad MEO, and note orders of Nizamabad Collector.

The accused headmaster Kripal Singh, sexually harassed Lavanya over phone call several times and threatened her over school permission issue. On the basis of phone call recordings, Nizamabad MEO Rama Rao conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to DEO and District Collector. On the basis of inquiry report, the Collector took the decision to suspend the headmaster Kripal Singh.

