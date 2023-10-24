Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Schools in Telangana to reopen on Thursday after 13-day Dasara vacation

The School Education department had announced Dasara holidays for school students from October 13 to 25

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 24 October 23
Hyderabad: After a 13-day vacation, schools in the State will reopen on Thursday. The School Education department had announced Dasara holidays for school students from October 13 to 25.

The junior colleges will also reopen on Thursday as the first-term holidays that began on October 19 ends on Wednesday. The colleges under Osmania University jurisdiction will resume the classwork from Wednesday. The varsity gave Dasara vacation from October 14 to 24.

