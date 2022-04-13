Scolded by father for using mobile phone, teenager ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over his father scolding him for spending long hours with his mobile phone, a teenage boy died by suicide in his house in Nandigama on the city outskirts on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy, an intermediate student at a private college in Shadnagar, was reportedly seen with the mobile phone in his hand all the time. His father had warned him several times, but he continued his behaviour. On Tuesday too, after spotting him with phone, his father scolded him before going out.

The boy went into his room and after locking it from inside, ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan. Family members returned home and found him hanging. No suicide note was found.

The Nandigama police booked a case and took up investigation.

