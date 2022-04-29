Scorching hot sun continues summer torture in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:40 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The mercury kept climbing in the city, with the sweltering sun making it near impossible to venture outside on Friday. The temperatures, which had dipped a bit after Thursday evening’s summer showers, soared back up from Friday morning itself, with the heat keeping people on tenterhooks from as early as 11.30 am.

While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad’s forecast said the temperature could touch 42 degree Celsius mark on Friday, most parts in the city recorded temperatures above 40 degree C. On the other hand, even as the temperatures are on the rise, IMD has also said the city was likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.

“Light to moderate thunderstorms are very likely to occur in parts of the city during the next 48 hours,” said Dr K Nagaratna, director of IMD.

The IMD-Hyderabad has also issued a warning, which interestingly says ‘Thunderstorm & Lightning, Squall etc, Strong Surface Winds, Heat Wave’, across the State for the next three days.

On Friday, Adilabad and Nizamabad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.1 degree Celsius according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Maximum temperatures – State

Adilabad – 45.1 degree C

Nizamabad – 45.1 degree C

Jagtial – 45 degree C

Nirmal – 44.8 degree C

Mancherial – 44.4 degree C

Maximum temperatures – Hyderabad

Charminar – 40.9 degree C

Yousufguda – 40.6 degree C

Khairatabad – 40.3 degree C

Amberpet – 40.2 degree C

Saroornagar – 40 degree C