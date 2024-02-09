Scouts and Guides ‘Patrol Leader Training Camp’ commences in Kothagudem

The main purpose of Patrol Leader Training Camp was to teach the Scouts the basic principles of how to be a Patrol Leader

9 February 2024

A five-day Scouts and Guides ‘Patrol Leader Training Camp’ got underway in Kothagudem on Friday.

SCCL GM (Personnel) K Basavaiah hoisted Bharat Scouts and Guides flag and inaugurated the camp being organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides Singareni Collieries District Association at Children’s Park. School students from various districts of Telangana have been taking part in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Scouts and Guides movement helps the students in developing patriotism, leadership qualities and overall personality development to render services bravely in times of calamities.

Therefore the youth should participate in the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement. The SCCL management allocates a special budget to encourage Scouts and Guides movement, Basavaiah noted.

The main purpose of Patrol Leader Training Camp was to teach the Scouts the basic principles of how to be a Patrol Leader. General principles of leadership would also be taught to improve their individual Scouting skills and to train the young fellow Scouts to become better Scout Leaders.

Students should master the concepts learned in the camp and win Governor and President Awards, Basavaiah noted. Dy.PM & Singareni Collieries District assistant commissioner B Susheel Kumar was present.

Scout students and their Scout Masters, Rover Scout Leaders from Singareni Aided Schools of Kothagudem, Yellandu, Goleti, Mandamarri, Master EK Vidyalayam, Sri Sarada Vidyalayam, St. Vincent School, Balaji School, Bhupalpalli, Ujjwala High School, Fatima High School, Khagaz Nagar , Komaram Bheem Asifabad district government schools participated in the camp.