Kothagudem: Scouts and Guides unit comes up at St Vincent High School

A new Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) unit has come up in St. Vincent High School located at Hemachandrapuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Scouts and Guides initiation ceremony took place at St. Vincent High School located at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: A new Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) unit has come up in St. Vincent High School located at Hemachandrapuram in the district.

The BSG Singareni district secretary and SCCL general manager (personnel welfare) K Basavaiah took part in the Scouts and Guides initiation ceremony and inaugurated the Scouts and Guides unit on Friday.

Also Read Kothagudem: Scouts and Guides told to serve the needy

Speaking on the occasion he said that he was happy to start the Scouts and Guides unit in St. Vincent High School. The Scouts and Guides were very useful in developing good citizens by inculcating discipline, patriotism, service and leadership qualities among the students.

Basavaiah assured that the SCCL would extend all possible cooperation to the schools BSG unit. With the initiative of the school’s headmistress Sister Suchitra and correspondent Sister Magdalene, two teachers were appointed and given special training as Scouts and Guides master through the SCCL.

25 Scouts and more than 30 Guides were trained through and all the students were given Scouts and Guides uniform. Boys from classes first to fifth considered Cubs and girls Bulbuls. Boys from sixth to 12th standard called Scouts and girls called Guides, the official said.

Singareni assistant district commissioner and senior PO, B Sushil Kumar along with district organising commissioner (DOC) V Venkataswamy, Rover Scout leaders L Gopalakrishnaiah, M Komaraiah, the school Scout master Md Akbar and Guide captain Neelima were present.