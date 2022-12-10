Scouts and Guides rally in Kothagudem

About 400 Cubs, Bulbul, Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers and Unit Leaders are attending the district rally from the coal belt areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Kothagudem: Bharat Scouts and Guides 6th Singareni Collieries District Rally is being organised at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem, informed GM (personnel) A Anand Rao.

He said that many people from the SCCL district association have received awards from the Governor and the President. The association is conducting many social service activities. Singareni district is leading in the second sopan, third sopan, district rally in all camps.

The lessons learned in these camps will be displayed at the State and national level and these district rallies will be very useful to show talent. About 400 Cubs, Bulbul, Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers and Unit Leaders are attending the district rally from the coal belt areas.

The role of Indian Scouts and Guides is very important in any programme organised in Singareni areas. Scouts are known for discipline, and along with discipline, they should also focus on education. The Singareni District Rally will conclude on Dec 12, Anand Rao said.