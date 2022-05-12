SCR announces restoration of express trains between Hyderabad-Bijapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the restoration of the daily express trains between Hyderabad and Bijapur.

Accordingly, Train No. 17030 (old Train No. 57130) Hyderabad– Bijapur will depart at 9.10 pm with effect from May 14 and arrive at 8.05 am the next day, Train No 17029 (old Train No. 57129) Bijapur-Hyderabad will depart at 6.30 pm with effect from May 16 and arrive 8.10 am the next day. Similarly, Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam daily express train has also been restored.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .